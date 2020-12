Video Credit: ANI - Published 2 days ago 'Incorrect to presume COVID+ UK passenger infected with new variant': TN Health Secy 02:10 Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on UK passenger, who tested positive on December 21, said it is incorrect to presume that passenger is infected with UK variant of COVID. "We are testing for COVID-19 passengers of flights originating or halting in UK. One such passenger tested positive...