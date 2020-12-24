Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sonam Kapoor reveals when she will next see 'daddy' Anil Kapoor in heartfelt birthday post

DNA Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Anil Kapoor is celebrating his 64th birthday today and on this special occasion, his daughter Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share an extraordinary wish for him.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Kareena, Saif celebrate son Taimur's 4th birthday

Kareena, Saif celebrate son Taimur's 4th birthday 01:21

 The little son of Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Taimur turned 4. The couple celebrated his birthday at their residence. Actor Karisma Kapoor along with father Randhir Kapoor and mother Babita arrived at their residence to celebrate Taimur's birthday. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bollywood celebs spotted in Mumbai [Video]

Bollywood celebs spotted in Mumbai

B-town stars snapped by paparazzi in Mumbai. Bollywood hunks Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan spotted at the airport. Bollywood divas Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Divya Khosla Kumar were also snapped by..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published
Anil Kapoor reveals his fitness secret | AK vs AK | Aur Batao [Video]

Anil Kapoor reveals his fitness secret | AK vs AK | Aur Batao

In the latest episode of 'Aur Batao', RJ Stutee speaks to Anil Kapoor, director Vikramaditya Motwane. The actor and director talk about how their latest movie AK vs AK. Anil Kapoor reveals his fitness..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 14:52Published
Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor as 'Mera Naam Joker' marks its 50 years [Video]

Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor as 'Mera Naam Joker' marks its 50 years

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor is quite active on social media. On Friday Neetu took to Instagram to share a special post as her husband Rishi Kapoor's debut film 'Mera Naam Jokar' marks its 50 years..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Sonam's b'day note for daddy Anil Kapoor

 Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who is currently in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, has shared a beautiful picture with her father Anil Kapoor on his birthday....
IndiaTimes