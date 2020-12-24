Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump vetoes defence bill, setting up possible override vote

euronews Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
President Donald Trump on Wednesday vetoed the annual defence policy bill, following through on threats to veto a measure that has broad bipartisan support in Congress.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: President Trump Vetoes Defense Bill, Demands Changes To COVID Relief Bill

President Trump Vetoes Defense Bill, Demands Changes To COVID Relief Bill 03:22

 President Donald Trump Wednesday vetoed a huge defense spending bill and demanded a redo on Congress’ $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Destructive': Bolton reacts to Trump's defense bill veto [Video]

'Destructive': Bolton reacts to Trump's defense bill veto

Former national security adviser John Bolton reacts to President Trump’s veto of a sweeping defense bill recently passed by Congress.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:39Published
Defying Congress, Trump vetoes defense bill [Video]

Defying Congress, Trump vetoes defense bill

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he has vetoed the $740-billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal 2021 – setting up what could be the first veto override of his..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published
Trump vetoes massive defense bill despite GOP support [Video]

Trump vetoes massive defense bill despite GOP support

President Donald Trump has vetoed the sweeping defense bill recently passed by Congress. He had previously threatened to do so because it doesn’t include a repeal of Section 230, a law that shields..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

 President Donald Trump has vetoed the annual defense policy bill, following through on threats to veto a measure that has broad...
Upworthy

Trump vetoes defence bill, potentially setting up first override of his presidency

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday vetoed the annual defence policy bill, following through on threats to veto a measure that has broad bipartisan support...
CBC.ca

President Trump Vetoes $740 Billion Defense Bill – Setting Up Override Vote
TIME