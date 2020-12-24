Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus mutes Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem

BBC News Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Celebrations will look very different in Jesus' birthplace this year as virus keeps visitors at bay.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae

Coronavirus scales back Christmas for Sydney's homeless

 The Wayside Chapel's traditional Kings Cross Christmas lunch for the homeless will be different this year, with seating for just 81 people and no street party.
SBS
Sales get affected due to COVID pandemic during Christmas in Mumbai [Video]

Sales get affected due to COVID pandemic during Christmas in Mumbai

The Christmas is around the corner and markets in Mumbai all decked up in the festival season. But sales got affected this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. A shopkeeper said, "Sale is less this year in comparison to previous years due to Coronavirus. We are ensuring social distancing at our shops and taking all mandatory precautions." A few customers were seen at the market but the buzz was missing. The world will celebrate Christmas on December 25.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

Despite COVID ban on UK travel ending, truck drivers still stuck [Video]

Despite COVID ban on UK travel ending, truck drivers still stuck

UK government says clearing the drivers for travel to take several days as they anticipate being stranded at Christmas.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:01Published

Trump is back in Florida for Christmas, New Year's, but he vows to still fight 2020 vote

 On the night before Christmas Eve, Trump arrived in Palm Beach to spend a third — and likely final — holiday as president in his adopted hometown.
USATODAY.com
Harry, Meghan, Archie and their dogs feature on family Christmas card [Video]

Harry, Meghan, Archie and their dogs feature on family Christmas card

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Christmas card image has been revealed as thefamily sent seasonal greetings and donations to charities. Meghan, Harry andson Archie are shown in a stylised image sitting in front of a Wendy house,thought to be at their Californian home, with their pet dogs. The card wassent to the animal welfare charity Mayhew that the duchess supports as patron,which tweeted the image and a thank you for an undisclosed personal donationfrom the royals.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published

'Peace on Earth': Netanyahu highlights normalization in Christmas message

 Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wished Israel's Christian friends a merry Christmas on Wednesday night, highlighting how Israel and its new friends in the..
WorldNews

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Bethlehem, Pennsylvania City in Pennsylvania, United States

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Priti Patel urges people to have small Christmas celebrations [Video]

Priti Patel urges people to have small Christmas celebrations

Home Secretary Priti Patel says she is having a small celebration this year asshe urges people to limit their Christmas plans.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published
Thanksgiving celebrations affecting COVID-19 cases, doctors say [Video]

Thanksgiving celebrations affecting COVID-19 cases, doctors say

Thanksgiving celebrations affecting COVID-19 cases, doctors say

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:29Published
Mexico's street musicians struggle as virus hits music festival [Video]

Mexico's street musicians struggle as virus hits music festival

Saint Cecilia Day fetes musicians but Mexico's mariachi performers have little work, thanks to coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:32Published