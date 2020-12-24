Coronavirus mutes Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem

Sales get affected due to COVID pandemic during Christmas in Mumbai



The Christmas is around the corner and markets in Mumbai all decked up in the festival season. But sales got affected this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. A shopkeeper said, "Sale is less this year in comparison to previous years due to Coronavirus. We are ensuring social distancing at our shops and taking all mandatory precautions." A few customers were seen at the market but the buzz was missing. The world will celebrate Christmas on December 25.

