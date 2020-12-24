Empty church pews, full souvenir shelves: Bethlehem struggles to cope with a COVID-19 Christmas

Global  
 

Normally Bethlehem would be teeming with tourists at this time of year. But churches, holy sites and souvenir shops in the city known to many as Jesus's birthplace have been quiet since March, when COVID-19 became a global pandemic. Still, residents say they will find joy in Christmas.
