Christmas Eve is Dr. Fauci's 80th birthday. Here's how he's celebrating during the COVID pandemic.

Covid vaccine: 51 lakh people in priority list, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the state machinery is ready to vaccinate people as soon the vaccine gets approval. Kejriwal said that 51 lakh people will be vaccinated in the first phase which includes health workers, frontline workers, people over 50 years of age or those with co-morbidities. ‘Each person will be given two doses, and a total of 1.02 crore doses will be required in the first phase of vaccination in Delhi,’ Kejriwal said. He further added that currently, there is storage capacity for 74 lakh doses, and it will be scaled up to 1.15 crore within a week. ‘The necessary staff, officials and health workers have also been identified and trained for the vaccination drive. The sites where vaccination will be carried out are also being readied,’ Kejriwal said. Watch the full video for all the details.

