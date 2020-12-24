Global  
 

Karima Baloch: Activist's family mourns a 'mountain of courage'

BBC News Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Karima Baloch was found dead in Toronto. Her family says she never stopped getting threats, even in exile.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Karima Baloch's mysterious death is not an act of suicide or accident: Hakeem Baloch

Karima Baloch's mysterious death is not an act of suicide or accident: Hakeem Baloch 03:25

 A Baloch leader has demanded through investigation into the mysterious death of Banuk Karima Baloch, a political and human rights activist in Canada as she was receiving life threats and abusive messages on her social media accounts. Hakeem Baloch, President of Baloch National Movement UK Zone, who...

Pakistani Human Rights Activist Found Dead in Canada

 A Pakistani human rights activist who had been missing for days has been found dead in Toronto. Karima Baloch, 37, who had been living in exile in Canada for..
Karima Baloch: Pakistani rights activist found dead in Toronto

 Karima Baloch, who was living in exile, was named in the BBC's annual list of 100 inspirational women.
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada [Video]

‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada

There is massive outrage over the mysterious death of activist and Pakistan critic Karima Baloch. Now, her husband has demanded a probe by authorities in Canada. Karima Baloch’s husband Hammal Haidar..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:08Published
Baloch activist found dead, was a vocal critic of Pakistan | Oneindia News [Video]

Baloch activist found dead, was a vocal critic of Pakistan | Oneindia News

Baloch activist Karima Baloch who was a vocal critic of Pakistan was found dead under mysterious circumstances a day after she went missing in Canada's Toronto. 37-yr-old Karima Baloch was granted..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:24Published