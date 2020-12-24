Karima Baloch: Activist's family mourns a 'mountain of courage'
Karima Baloch was found dead in Toronto. Her family says she never stopped getting threats, even in exile.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Toronto City in Canada and capital of Ontario
Pakistani Human Rights Activist Found Dead in CanadaA Pakistani human rights activist who had been missing for days has been found dead in Toronto. Karima Baloch, 37, who had been living in exile in Canada for..
WorldNews
Karima Baloch: Pakistani rights activist found dead in TorontoKarima Baloch, who was living in exile, was named in the BBC's annual list of 100 inspirational women.
BBC News
Walmart will use fully driverless trucks to make deliveries in 2021Walmart will use fully autonomous box trucks to make deliveries in Arkansas starting in 2021. The big-box retailer has been working with a startup called Gatik..
The Verge
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate $500,000 to help vulnerable youths in Canada
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
Related videos from verified sources