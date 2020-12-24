Karima Baloch: Activist's family mourns a 'mountain of courage'

Video Credit: ANI - Published 21 hours ago Karima Baloch's mysterious death is not an act of suicide or accident: Hakeem Baloch 03:25 A Baloch leader has demanded through investigation into the mysterious death of Banuk Karima Baloch, a political and human rights activist in Canada as she was receiving life threats and abusive messages on her social media accounts. Hakeem Baloch, President of Baloch National Movement UK Zone, who...