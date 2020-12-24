Global  
 

Weather warning as storm to bring heavy rain and winds of up to 80mph

Sky News Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Weather warning as storm to bring heavy rain and winds of up to 80mphWeather warnings are in place for large parts of the UK on Boxing Day, with Storm Bella expected to bring heavy rain and winds of up to 80mph.
News video: Over 55 million across the East at risk for flooding

Over 55 million across the East at risk for flooding 02:31

 Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible today all across the eastern US, and areas hit by last weekends winter storm are at a higher risk due to snow melt. CNN Meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the forecast.

