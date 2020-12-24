Christmas Eve Jingle: worldwide initiative aims to spread festive cheer amid pandemic

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Santa spreads Christmas cheer from a safe distance within giant snow globe at Danish zoo



In a world upended by a pandemic and the need for social distancing, there was a lot of worries that the age-old tradition of children meeting Santa was likely to be abandoned. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:24 Published 2 weeks ago Switching on ceremonies for Christmas lights look a bit different due to COVID-19 pandemic



Cities around the world continue to light up for Christmas but festive cheer is muted amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Scots to join Christmas Eve bell ring on doorsteps tonight to combat loneliness The Christmas Eve Jingle is asking the nation to ring bells for two minutes to spread festive cheer amid tough lockdown restrictions.

Daily Record 3 hours ago



