Christmas Eve Jingle: worldwide initiative aims to spread festive cheer amid pandemic
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Nearly 500,000 people globally are gearing up to ring bells for two minutes at 6 pm in their country to spread Christmas cheer and combat loneliness amid the COVID pandemic.
