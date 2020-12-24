Global  
 

Christmas Eve Jingle: worldwide initiative aims to spread festive cheer amid pandemic

euronews Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Nearly 500,000 people globally are gearing up to ring bells for two minutes at 6 pm in their country to spread Christmas cheer and combat loneliness amid the COVID pandemic.
