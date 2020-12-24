New coronavirus variant appears to emerge in Nigeria, Africa CDC says
Thursday, 24 December 2020 () Another new variant of the coronavirus appears to have emerged in Nigeria, Africa's top public health official said Thursday, but added that further investigation was needed.
The U.S. government does not intend to impose COVID-19 screenings for passengers traveling from Britain after the emergence of a highly infectious new coronavirus variant there, people briefed on the decision said. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
A new, potentially more infectious variant of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been found in Britain in cases linked to South Africa. South Africa's health department said last week that..
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo blasted the federal government, including HHS Secretary Alex Azar and CDC Director Robert Redfield, for their failure and "gross negligence" to impose COVID-19 screenings..