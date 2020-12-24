Global  
 

New coronavirus variant appears to emerge in Nigeria, Africa CDC says

CBC.ca Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Another new variant of the coronavirus appears to have emerged in Nigeria, Africa's top public health official said Thursday, but added that further investigation was needed.
