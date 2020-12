You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ONS: Half of new coronavirus cases in England could be mutant strain



Around half of all new coronavirus cases in England could be the new variantdiscovered in the UK, according to analysis by the Office for NationalStatistics (ONS). Concerns over the mutant strain,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published 2 hours ago New Coronavirus strain fears: 5 on London flight test positive at Delhi airport|Oneindia News



Five passengers who landed in New Delhi last night on an Air India flight from London have tested positive for COVID-19, while those on a British Airways plane that landed this morning in the national.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:33 Published 2 days ago People who returned from UK must undergo RT-PCR test: Karnataka Health Minister



In view of new strain of coronavirus in United Kingdom, Karnataka Health Minister, Dr K Sudhakar requested people to undergo RT-PCR test. "We request people who have returned from abroad in the last 14.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:31 Published 3 days ago