Trucks moving in U.K. but gridlock caused by travel ban continues on Christmas Eve

CBC.ca Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Trucks inched slowly past checkpoints at the English port of Dover and headed across the Channel on Thursday to the French port of Calais after France partially reopened its borders with Britain following a scare over a rapidly spreading new virus variant.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Truckers brace for Christmas on UK motorway

Truckers brace for Christmas on UK motorway 01:16

 A long line of trucks waited to cross into France on Christmas Eve (December 24) after France closed its borders to Britain for 48 hours, stranding thousands of furious European truckers in southern England. Emily Wither reports.

