Trucks moving in U.K. but gridlock caused by travel ban continues on Christmas Eve

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources WEB EXTRA: Trucks Stuck In England



Trucks were left stranded in England on Tuesday after COVID-19 travel restrictions prevented them from driving into France. France issued a temporary ban on freight from the UK following the discovery.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:45 Published 2 days ago France ban on UK freight causes chaos at Dover port



British Trucks carrying essential goods and produce to and from France are now stranded at closed ferry ports and tunnels. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:11 Published 3 days ago