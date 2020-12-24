Trucks moving in U.K. but gridlock caused by travel ban continues on Christmas Eve
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Trucks inched slowly past checkpoints at the English port of Dover and headed across the Channel on Thursday to the French port of Calais after France partially reopened its borders with Britain following a scare over a rapidly spreading new virus variant.
