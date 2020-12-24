Global  
 

House GOP blocks Democrats’ effort to advance $2,000 stimulus checks pushed by Trump

Thursday, 24 December 2020
House Democrats also blocked a measure sought by Republicans to reevaluate U.S. spending on foreign aid, something President Trump also pushed for earlier this week.
News video: Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks

Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks 01:17

 On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump posted a video to Twitter criticizing the recently-passed COVID-19 stimulus package.

