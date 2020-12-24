Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Data | Despite 36 all out, Adelaide Test not India's worst match by a long shot

Hindu Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
In the Adelaide Test, India managed to score 14.73 runs for every wicket lost. In 16 past matches, India’s RSW was worse than its latest in Adelaide, three of those were played in the last six years
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: India records lowest Covid cases at 19,556 since July, 301 deaths in 24 hours | Oneindia News

India records lowest Covid cases at 19,556 since July, 301 deaths in 24 hours | Oneindia News 01:09

 India added only 19,556 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the lowest since early July, according to Health Ministry data released this morning. The country's total number is now at 1,00,75,116. The number of Covid-related deaths reported from across the country at 301, taking the total...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Shikhar Dhawan confident of India winning Test series against Australia [Video]

Shikhar Dhawan confident of India winning Test series against Australia

Speaking on the on-going test series between India and Australia, Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan expressed confidence of the guest team winning the series, despite trailing the four-match series by..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:01Published
Watch: Vaccination dry-run in India as 3 Covid vaccines await approval [Video]

Watch: Vaccination dry-run in India as 3 Covid vaccines await approval

With three Covid-19 vaccines awaiting approval, India kick-started a dry-run to test the vaccination machinery. Eight districts across the four states of Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Gujarat were..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:19Published
Australia look to turn screw against India who make several changes [Video]

Australia look to turn screw against India who make several changes

Australia and India prepare for the second test in Melbourne

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 07:25Published