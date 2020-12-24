Brexit: UK and EU reach trade deal ending months of arguments

Hilary Benn, Chair of the Brexit Select Committee, says a deal is better than a no deal, and while MPs will have to look at any deal secured between the UK and the EU, it is likely to get their support.
Britain and the European Union narrowed the gap on access to fish stocks from 2021 but the politically sensitive matter was still in the way of a new trade pact, Brussels sources said on Tuesday ahead..
We welcome the announcement of an imminent Brexit deal and that pragmatism has prevailed over populist clamour. Nevertheless, no Brexit deal, however good the... Brighton and Hove News Also reported by •Daily Record •Sky News