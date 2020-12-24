Global  
 

Brexit: UK and EU reach trade deal ending months of arguments

BBC News Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
UK and EU reach trade deal ending months of arguments over business rules and fishing rights.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Brexit deal done after last-minute fish fight

 The EU and UK have finally agreed a Brexit trade deal, but only after last-minute wrangling over fishing rights. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

U.K. and EU reach Brexit deal

 With just over a week until the U.K.'s final split from the European Union, the British government said the "deal is done."
UK agrees a post-Brexit trade deal with EU [Video]

UK agrees a post-Brexit trade deal with EU

The UK has agreed a trade deal with the EU just days before the end of thetransitional period on December 31.

Hilary Benn: Brexit deal better than no deal [Video]

Hilary Benn: Brexit deal better than no deal

Hilary Benn, Chair of the Brexit Select Committee, says a deal is better than a no deal, and while MPs will have to look at any deal secured between the UK and the EU, it is likely to get their support. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Rifts over fishing narrow in EU-UK talks [Video]

Rifts over fishing narrow in EU-UK talks

Britain and the European Union narrowed the gap on access to fish stocks from 2021 but the politically sensitive matter was still in the way of a new trade pact, Brussels sources said on Tuesday ahead..

Trucks queue to use ferries at Dover as post Brexit customs trials continue [Video]

Trucks queue to use ferries at Dover as post Brexit customs trials continue

Trucks queue for miles on the A20 as they await their turn to board ferries to France at the busy port of Dover, United Kingdom, on Friday (December 18).

'Things are looking difficult' says PM on Brexit trade deal [Video]

'Things are looking difficult' says PM on Brexit trade deal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told the EU to "see sense" and come to the table with a compromise in order to bridge the gap in post-Brexit trade deal negotiations. During a visit to Greater..

GBP/USD in high spirits as EU and UK inch closer to Brexit deal

GBP/USD in high spirits as EU and UK inch closer to Brexit deal The GBP/USD is rising as forex investors react to the high likelihood of a Brexit deal. The weaker US dollar has also contributed to this price action. The pair...
Brexit deal welcome – but it’s still a poor second to being a member of the EU

 We welcome the announcement of an imminent Brexit deal and that pragmatism has prevailed over populist clamour. Nevertheless, no Brexit deal, however good the...
Belgium fruit producers fear Brexit impact

 Belgium's fruit sector is worried about Brexit deal or no deal. Fruit exports make up over 5 per cent of the country's agricultural output. They say the main...
