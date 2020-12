'No doubt' Parliament will approve possible Brexit deal, says Benn



Head of the Commons Brexit Committee Hilary Benn says it's likely that anyBrexit trade deal negotiated between the UK and EU today will be approved byParliament. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published 7 hours ago

Tensions high in Dover as stranded drivers seen shouting at police



Truck drivers and police were seen clashing in Dover, England as frustrated drivers try to cross into mainland Europe after being stranded for days. France agreed to reopen some travel from the UK.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:55 Published 1 day ago