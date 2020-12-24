Lisa Scott Lee: From Dubai headmistress to life as a popstar
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Lisa Scott Lee: "It's strange because I'm here as principal (at Dubai Performing Arts) and everybody calls me Miss Lisa. And then I go I jump on a plane and I'm a pop star again.
Lisa Scott Lee: "It's strange because I'm here as principal (at Dubai Performing Arts) and everybody calls me Miss Lisa. And then I go I jump on a plane and I'm a pop star again.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources