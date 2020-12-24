Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lisa Scott Lee: From Dubai headmistress to life as a popstar

euronews Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Lisa Scott Lee: From Dubai headmistress to life as a popstarLisa Scott Lee: "It's strange because I'm here as principal (at Dubai Performing Arts) and everybody calls me Miss Lisa. And then I go I jump on a plane and I'm a pop star again.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Lisa Scott Lee: From Dubai headmistress to life as a popstar

Lisa Scott Lee: From Dubai headmistress to life as a popstar 08:00

 Lisa Scott Lee: "It's strange because I'm here as principal (at Dubai Performing Arts) and everybody calls me Miss Lisa. And then I go I jump on a plane and I'm a pop star again.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pandemic Plays Role Sunday Night's NCIS: New Orleans Premiere [Video]

Pandemic Plays Role Sunday Night's NCIS: New Orleans Premiere

CBS4's Lisa Petrillo caught up with Scott Bakula and his wife, and co-star, Chelsea Field and spoke about the show's anticipated return.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:48Published