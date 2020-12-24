Global  
 

UK records another 39,036 COVID cases - the second-highest daily total yet

Sky News Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
A further 39,036 confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded in the UK - the second-highest daily total to date - according to government figures.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Worst is over but still need to be cautious: Health Minister on COVID-19 cases in India

Worst is over but still need to be cautious: Health Minister on COVID-19 cases in India 02:24

 In an exclusive interview with ANI, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said India has the highest COVID-19 recovery rate in the world. He said, "I feel that worst may probably be over, but with strong note of caution. We need to strictly follow COVID appropriate behaviour. We can't afford to relax...

