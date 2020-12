People 65+ to get vaccine first



Governor DeSantis signed an order to ensure people 65+ will get the vaccine first. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:39 Published 5 hours ago

Teachers believe they should be first to get vaccine



Teachers are not happy with Governor DeSantis decision to allow 65+ year old people to get the vaccine first. They feel they should be amongst the first. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:15 Published 5 hours ago