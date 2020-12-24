Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Everything you'll want to binge on Christmas Eve (from 'Rudolph' to 'Elf')

USATODAY.com Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Curate your own Christmas Eve film festival and watch everything from 'Miracle on 34th Street' to 'Elf.' What else are you going to do this year?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

Animals at Berlin Zoo get Christmas treats [Video]

Animals at Berlin Zoo get Christmas treats

The animals weren't left out of festivities at Berlin's famous zoo.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Grinchy Stars -- What A Steal!

 It looks like these stars took a trip down to Whoville, and are making sure their Christmas won't get stolen this year! The Grinch might be known as a mean one..
TMZ.com

Ariana Grande Plays Santa for Kids at Children's Hospitals

 Ariana Grande's spreading the Xmas joy at home and abroad ... by surprising kids who are spending the holiday at children's hospitals in L.A. and the UK. The..
TMZ.com
Bells ring across the UK to help combat loneliness [Video]

Bells ring across the UK to help combat loneliness

Thousands of people across the UK have rung bells in the hopes of combatting loneliness this Christmas. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:59Published

Elf Elf Supernatural being in Germanic mythology and folklore

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Volunteers Serve Those In Need Christmas Eve At St. John’s Church In Newark [Video]

Volunteers Serve Those In Need Christmas Eve At St. John’s Church In Newark

On Christmas Eve, a tradition continues at St. John’s Church to help those in need. CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:23Published
Smaller Scale For Christmas Eve Mass Due To COVID Pandemic [Video]

Smaller Scale For Christmas Eve Mass Due To COVID Pandemic

Churches across our area are improvising, making sure worshippers can still celebrate the birth of Christ, but do so safely. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:02Published
New York Weather: Thursday Morning 12/24 CBS2 Christmas Eve Weather Headlines [Video]

New York Weather: Thursday Morning 12/24 CBS2 Christmas Eve Weather Headlines

CBS2's Elise Finch has a look at the forecast.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:38Published