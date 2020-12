You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Unchecked: Sixers Should Consider Dealing Ben Simmons for James Harden



According to reports, the Philadelphia 76ers have included Ben Simmons in some trade packages for Houston Rockets star James Harden. Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 01:37 Published 6 days ago When will the Rockets trade James Harden?



USA TODAY Sports' Michael Scotto breaks down why the Rockets haven't traded James Harden yet. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:29 Published 1 week ago Shannon Sharpe: James Harden would not be a good fit with Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid at 76ers | UNDISPUTED



According to the latest reports out of Houston, James Harden has let the Rockets know he would be open to a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers or potentially another team that is considered a title.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:35 Published 2 weeks ago