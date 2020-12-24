Global  
 

Growing 'consensus' provinces should offer COVID-19 vaccine more widely, instead of holding back 2nd dose

CBC.ca Thursday, 24 December 2020
There's growing consensus that offering the COVID-19 vaccine to as many people as possible may have more impact than holding back supplies to give recipients their second dose — but in Ontario, officials still plan to maintain the two-dose timeframe to ensure immunity.
