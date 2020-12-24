Canada's cybersecurity force warns firms to check IT systems following SolarWinds hack
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Canada's cybersecurity force is warning companies using SolarWind's Orion platform to to check their computer networks for malicious activity following a massive hacking campaign that is believed to have compromised government agencies and companies in several countries.
