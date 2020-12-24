EU Parliament says it will decide on Brexit deal approval in 2021
Hindu 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
UK MPs approve EU trade agreement, paving way for orderly Brexit
Al Jazeera STUDIO
The agreement also needs approval from the EU’s legislature, which is not expected to take up the deal for weeks.
UK's House of Commons passes Brexit deal
Reuters - Politics
Boris Johnson’s Brexit trade deal set to clear Parliament in a day
Belfast Telegraph
-
London markets retreat despite vaccine approval and Brexit deal
Belfast Telegraph
-
EU officials sign post-Brexit trade deal with UK
SeattlePI.com
You might like
More coverage
‘Auld Lang Syne’ marks Brexit deal in EU parliament
Reuters Studio
The European Parliament gave final approval to Britain's divorce from the European Union on Wednesday, paving the way for the..
UK PM Johnson shares his Christmas message
Reuters Studio
Jersey government backs Brexit deal approval
BBC Local News
-
EU nations start assessing post-Brexit trade deal with UK
SeattlePI.com
-
Jersey government recommends Brexit deal approval
BBC Local News