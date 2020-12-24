Global  
 

'It gets better': Kevin Spacey posts new Christmas Eve video offering earnest advice for the suicidal

USATODAY.com Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Kevin Spacey says in new Christmas Eve video that 2020 was tough on suicidal people who contacted him. He tried to help because of his own "difficulties."
News video: CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: Babies born in 2020 - I

CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: Babies born in 2020 - I 00:48

 Could there be a better way to welcome the new year that with a tiny new tot in Hollywood? This lot couldn’t agree more.

Kevin Spacey Kevin Spacey American actor, director and producer

Kevin Spacey Says in Christmas Eve Message Friends Have Contemplated Suicide

 Kevin Spacey has delivered his 3rd annual Xmas Eve message, and this one is about people who have reached out to him contemplating suicide. Spacey, who's had his..
TMZ.com

Christmas Eve Christmas Eve Evening or entire day before Christmas Day

Watch Live: Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve Mass

 Subdued scenes were repeated across the world as the festive family gatherings and packed prayers that typically mark the holiday were scaled back or canceled.
CBS News

Taco Bell adds Nacho Fries, Bacon Club Chalupa starting Christmas Eve after making menu cuts amid COVID-19

 Taco Bell is bringing back Nacho Fries Christmas Eve along Bacon Club Chalupa for a limited time after cutting its menu amid the coronavirus pandemic.
USATODAY.com

With some parts of the US 'feeling like the North Pole,' here's who might get a white Christmas this year

 After a mild, soggy Christmas Eve across a large portion of the eastern U.S., much colder weather is in store for Christmas Day.
 
USATODAY.com

