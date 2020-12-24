'It gets better': Kevin Spacey posts new Christmas Eve video offering earnest advice for the suicidal
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Kevin Spacey says in new Christmas Eve video that 2020 was tough on suicidal people who contacted him. He tried to help because of his own "difficulties."
