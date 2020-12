You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources COVID Christmas: Bay Area Families Safely Visit Santa Amid Pandemic



While visiting Santa had a new twist this holiday season due to the pandemic, the tradition endured for many Bay Area families. Sharon Chin reports. (12/23/20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:01 Published 23 hours ago The pandemic's impact on Santa's workshop



He has a list, and he's checking it twice before making his big trip on Dec. 25 to bring boys and girls Christmas gifts. And before he takes his annual trip, Santa Claus is stopping by 7 Action News to.. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:53 Published 1 day ago US Navy: Santa Gets Order Of The Blue Nose



Santa Claus is a noted globetrotter. The U.S. Navy has honored Santa by making him a member of the Order of the Blue Nose. According to Navy tradition, that accolade is only given to sailors who make.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:30 Published 1 day ago