What deal means for me: Six bosses tell all

BBC News Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Saving thousands or anxious they need more time, six bosses explain how the Brexit deal affects them.
Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit: EU diplomats to get trade deal briefing

 MPs are waiting to see the full text of the agreement ahead of a vote in Parliament on 30 December.
BBC News
What’s in the Brexit deal and what will change? [Video]

What’s in the Brexit deal and what will change?

The UK and Brussels finally agreed a post-Brexit trade deal after nine monthsof sometimes bitter wrangling, here’s what will happen.

Parting 'sweet sorrow': EU, UK clinch trade deal [Video]

Parting 'sweet sorrow': EU, UK clinch trade deal

Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire. Gavino Garay reports.

Johnson describes Christmas Brexit deal as ‘glad tidings of great joy’ [Video]

Johnson describes Christmas Brexit deal as ‘glad tidings of great joy’

Boris Johnson has used a festive message to the nation to urge people to readthe new Brexit trade deal after Christmas lunch on Friday. The Prime Ministerposted a video on Twitter in which he brandished the document, which has notbeen released in full yet, and at one point punched the air with enthusiasm atits contents.

FTSE 100 set for modest Brexit deal bounce

 Reports that Britain and the EU are “within touching distance” of a Brexit deal has done wonders for the pound but not much for equities. Spread betting...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •NPR

Prospect of a No Deal Brexit is no red herring for the UK automotive sector

 With negotiations over a trade deal between the UK and the EU set to go to the wire of the 31 December deadline, the impact of Brexit upon the UK's auto industry...
Just-Auto