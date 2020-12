You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Prince William And Kate Middleton Share New Family Christmas Photo



A new family portrait of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children has been released for their official Christmas card. William, Kate, and their three children George, Charlotte, and Louis,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 1 week ago Carols for UK royals as they thank volunteers



Queen Elizabeth and senior members of the British royal family met at the monarch's Windsor Castle home on Tuesday to thank local volunteers and key workers and hear Christmas carols being played by a.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:14 Published 2 weeks ago Queen welcomes Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Windsor carol concert



The Queen enjoyed a Christmas carol performance on the steps of her WindsorCastle home – as she welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after theirroyal train tour of the country. As a Salvation.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published 2 weeks ago