India vs Australia 2nd Test: Ajinkya Rahane's Playing 11, Melbourne weather and pitch report for Boxing Day match

Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja put India in the driver's seat against Australia on day two of the second Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Don't want to jinx: Netizens happy with Ajinkya Rahane's batting on Day 2 of Boxing Day Test Leading from the front with a crucial fifty, Ajinkya Rahane has put India in a strong position on Day 2 of the second Test between India and Australia at the...

DNA 5 hours ago



