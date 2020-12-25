Global  
 

India vs Australia 2nd Test: Ajinkya Rahane's Playing 11, Melbourne weather and pitch report for Boxing Day match

DNA Friday, 25 December 2020
India and Australia will square off in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and the visitors are expected to make as many as 5 changes to their line-up.
