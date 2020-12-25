Global  
 

US coronavirus aid package hangs in the balance as lawmakers block Donald Trump's changes

SBS Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Changes to the virus aid and government spending package have been blocked by US lawmakers after President Donald Trump called for bigger stimulus cheques.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump's veto threat could trigger federal shutdown

Trump's veto threat could trigger federal shutdown 01:58

 Americans on Wednesday faced the prospect of a government shutdown during a pandemic as outgoing President Donald Trump, angry at his fellow Republicans in Congress, threatened not to sign a $2.3 trillion government funding and coronavirus aid package. This report produced by Freddie Joyner.

Coronavirus aid at risk as U.S. lawmakers block Trump's changes

 U.S. lawmakers on Thursday blocked attempts to alter a $2.3 trillion coronavirus aid and government spending package, rejecting President Donald Trump's demand...
