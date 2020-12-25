US coronavirus aid package hangs in the balance as lawmakers block Donald Trump's changes

Americans on Wednesday faced the prospect of a government shutdown during a pandemic as outgoing President Donald Trump, angry at his fellow Republicans in Congress, threatened not to sign a $2.3 trillion government funding and coronavirus aid package. This report produced by Freddie Joyner.
