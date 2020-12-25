Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US to require negative COVID-19 test for air passengers traveling from UK

USATODAY.com Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
The US will require air passengers traveling from the UK to provide a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of departure, according to the CDC.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Protests at Amritsar airport over re-testing of passengers from UK

Watch: Protests at Amritsar airport over re-testing of passengers from UK 03:26

 Passengers arriving from the UK had to undergo Covid-19 test at the Amritsar airport. They were seen waiting in a long queue at the airport to get themselves tested. Passengers protested against authorities over alleged delay in carrying out their tests. Family members of the passengers claimed that...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States government public health agency

CBS Evening News, December 24, 2020

 Millions travel for holidays despite CDC warning and winter storm; Photographer strives to keep Santa photo tradition going during the pandemic
CBS News

Millions travel for holidays despite CDC warning and winter storm

 Nearly a third of all Americans, 105 million people, are facing dangerous weather this Christmas Eve. This comes as many ignore advice to stop the spread of..
CBS News

The new variant of coronavirus is spreading fast in the UK. Here's what scientists know.

 According to the CDC, the UK variant might already be in the US.
USATODAY.com

Travelers continue to ignore CDC advice: TSA screened pandemic record 1.19 million travelers Wednesday

 The travel rush occurred despite CDC advice not to travel this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

United Airlines To Require Negative COVID-19 Test For Passengers From UK [Video]

United Airlines To Require Negative COVID-19 Test For Passengers From UK

Starting Monday anyone flying from the United Kingdom to four United States cities, including Chicago, will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:25Published
Garcetti Says Daughter Has Tested Negative For COVID-19 After Contracting Virus [Video]

Garcetti Says Daughter Has Tested Negative For COVID-19 After Contracting Virus

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that his 9-year-old daughter, Maya, received a negative COVID-19 test result during a Wednesday briefing.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:50Published
Nagaland to reopen for tourists after 9 months from 27th December: Check guidelines| Oneindia News [Video]

Nagaland to reopen for tourists after 9 months from 27th December: Check guidelines| Oneindia News

After nine months of restrictions on entry of tourists to Nagaland due to the coronavirus pandemic, the northeastern state will be re-opened for domestic tourists from December 27. As per the state..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Oregon Governor wants teachers to have access to vaccine before other essential workers

 In the second wave of the coronavirus vaccine rollout, essential workers are expected to have access to the vaccine. Recently, a CDC...
Upworthy Also reported by •CBS News

CBS Evening News, December 24, 2020

 Millions travel for holidays despite CDC warning and winter storm; Photographer strives to keep Santa photo tradition going during the pandemic
CBS News

US to require negative COVID-19 test for air passengers traveling from UK

 The US will require air passengers traveling from the UK to provide a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of departure, according to the CDC.
USATODAY.com