US to require negative COVID-19 test for air passengers traveling from UK
Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
The US will require air passengers traveling from the UK to provide a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of departure, according to the CDC.
The US will require air passengers traveling from the UK to provide a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of departure, according to the CDC.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States government public health agency
CBS Evening News, December 24, 2020Millions travel for holidays despite CDC warning and winter storm; Photographer strives to keep Santa photo tradition going during the pandemic
CBS News
Millions travel for holidays despite CDC warning and winter stormNearly a third of all Americans, 105 million people, are facing dangerous weather this Christmas Eve. This comes as many ignore advice to stop the spread of..
CBS News
The new variant of coronavirus is spreading fast in the UK. Here's what scientists know.According to the CDC, the UK variant might already be in the US.
USATODAY.com
Travelers continue to ignore CDC advice: TSA screened pandemic record 1.19 million travelers WednesdayThe travel rush occurred despite CDC advice not to travel this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources