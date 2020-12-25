South Korea has reported a record surge in coronavirus infections on Christmas Day

How To Celebrate Thanksgiving More Safely In A COVID-19 Pandemic



As Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's Eve, and other winter holidays approach, the US is battling a record-breaking surge of coronavirus infections. Business Insider reports Dr. Anthony Fauci says.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published on November 18, 2020

A 'dangerous situation': COVID-19 deaths surge



[NFA] New U.S. COVID-19 infections climbed by more than 177,000 on Friday, setting another daily record, according to a Reuters tally, and in another troublesome trend, the U.S. has averaged over 1,000.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 03:01 Published on November 15, 2020