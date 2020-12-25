How real is the threat of prosecution for Donald Trump post-presidency?
At noon on 20 January, presuming he doesn’t have to be dragged out of the White House as a trespasser, Donald Trump will make one last walk across the South Lawn, take his seat inside Marine One, and be gone. From that moment, Trump’s rambunctious term as president of the United States will be over. But in one important aspect, the challenge presented by his presidency will have only just begun: the possibility that he will face prosecution for crimes committed before he took office or while in the Oval Office. “You’ve never had a president before who has invited so much scrutiny,” said Bob Bauer, White House counsel under Barack Obama. “This has been a very eventful presidency that raises...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
AP Top Stories December 25 AHere's the latest for Friday December 25th: US requires COVID test for people flying from Britain; House Republicans reject Trump's COVID aid demand; Wildfire..
USATODAY.com
All the political allies and other controversial figures Donald Trump has pardoned since electionUS President Donald Trump has gone on something of a pardoning spree since his election defeat, using his final weeks in office to help dozens of convicted..
New Zealand Herald
COVID relief bill sent to Trump as fate remains uncertainPresident Trump threatened to veto the COVID-19 relief bill unless direct payments were raised. With millions of Americans in limbo, Democrats are pushing to get..
CBS News
Stocks close higher in holiday-shortened weekStocks closed slightly higher on Christmas Eve as investors went into the holiday weekend unbothered by President Trump’s threat not to sign a major economic..
WorldNews
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
Why Trump waited until after relief bill was passed to push for $2,000 checksSeveral aid programs are set to expire in the coming days unless President Trump signs the latest COVID relief bill into law. CBS News White House correspondent..
CBS News
Trump issues pardons as millions wait for COVID-19 financial aidPresident Trump issued a string of new pardons Wednesday night, including for two former advisers and a member of his extended family. While he took action on..
CBS News
Trump issues pardons for Roger Stone, Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner’s fatherThe White House on Wednesday announced full pardons for another slate of Trump allies and friends, including former campaign advisers Roger Stone and Paul..
WorldNews
Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort along with Charles Kushner, other alliesTrump's pardon of Paul Manafort once again highlighted the long shadow cast on the White House by the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016..
USATODAY.com
Marine One
President Donald Trump Is Selling His Personal Helicopter
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
South Lawn Location within the White House campus in Washington, DC
Trump departs WH after he vetoes defense billPresident Donald Trump and First lady Melania departed the White House South Lawn on Wednesday after Trump vetoed the annual defense policy bill, following..
USATODAY.com
Robert Bauer American lawyer
Biden legal advisor: Trump's MI challenge 'abuse of office'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:11Published
Barack Obama 44th president of the United States
Fact check: Meme is missing context, potentially misleads on support for Biden, Trump and ObamaPeople vote, not places, and President-elect Joe Biden won the most populous counties in the country, according to a U.S. Census report.
USATODAY.com
Twitter to wipe Trump's followers before Biden handoverThe social media giant previously allowed President Trump to inherit Barack Obama's followers.
BBC News
Twitter will make Joe Biden’s @POTUS account start with zero followersPhoto by Joshua Roberts / Getty Images
President Biden is going to need some Twitter followers. Twitter plans to wipe out all followers from the..
The Verge
Why ‘Pivot Counties’ That Stuck With Trump May Be a Warning for DemocratsMore than 200 counties flipped from Barack Obama to Donald J. Trump in 2016. Joe Biden won only 25 of them back.
NYTimes.com
Oval Office Office of the President of the U.S. in the White House
What Joe Biden is bringing back to the Oval Office(CNN)The spirit of the season promises "goodwill to all men." But practicing good faith in politics seems like a fool's errand these days. John Avlon President..
WorldNews
'The people have spoken': Judges toss vote lawsuits
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:49Published
Biden names top White House aides as Trump stonewalls
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:23Published
Joe Biden: the long road to the White House, navigating family tragedy
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:25Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources