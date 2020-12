How real is the threat of prosecution for Donald Trump post-presidency?

Friday, 25 December 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

At noon on 20 January, presuming he doesn’t have to be dragged out of the White House as a trespasser, Donald Trump will make one last walk across the South Lawn , take his seat inside Marine One , and be gone. From that moment, Trump’s rambunctious term as president of the United States will be over. But in one important aspect, the challenge presented by his presidency will have only just begun: the possibility that he will face prosecution for crimes committed before he took office or while in the Oval Office . “You’ve never had a president before who has invited so much scrutiny,” said Bob Bauer , White House counsel under Barack Obama . “This has been a very eventful presidency that raises...