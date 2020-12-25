Clippers count on Patrick Beverley’s elite energy through ups and downs

Patrick Beverley had a Dec. 25 to remember last season. Think back to the closing seconds of that Clippers-at-Lakers showdown. A Christmas battle that went the visitors’ way, 111-106, thanks to Beverley’s quick hands and the NBA’s slow-motion replay rule. Remember the 6-foot-1 guard swarming LeBron James as the Lakers’ star rose up for the potential go-ahead shot with just a 3 ticks remaining. Recall the Clippers’ all-world pest pushing a hand into James’ shot — and the replay showing the ball grazing James on its way out of bounds, returning possession to the Clippers. That night’s quintessential Pat Bev stat line: eight points, nine rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes — in...