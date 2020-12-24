Global  
 

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus set to become Sunderland majority owner

Thursday, 24 December 2020
Kyril Louis-Dreyfus set to become Sunderland majority ownerSUNDERLAND, England — Sunderland reached an agreement with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, whose family previously owned French team Marseille, to take control of the third-tier English club. Louis-Dreyfus, who is in his early 20s, will become chairman of the League One team “early in the New Year,” subject to approval from the English Football League, Sunderland said on Thursday. “Documentation relating to the deal has been lodged today with the EFL for their...
