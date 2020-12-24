Pope promises to visit Lebanon, South Sudan, as soon as possible
Pope Francis promised in his Christmas messages on Thursday to visit Lebanon and South Sudan as soon as he could. The pope traditionally mentions countries in his Christmas Day message, but he singled out those two nations with Christmas Eve messages because of difficulties each has faced this year. "I am deeply...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Pope Francis 266th pope of the Catholic Church
Pope hols Christmas Mass in near-empty Vatican
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
Pope Francis: ‘Every outcast is a child of God’
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:43Published
Pope Francis celebrates Mass in near-empty servicePope Francis delivered an early Mass Thursday to a small congregation at St Peter's Basilica to comply with Italy's 10 p.m. curfew. (Dec. 24)
USATODAY.com
Pope Francis offers blessing at Christmas Eve MassDue to the coronavirus pandemic, Christmas Eve Mass at the Vatican was held earlier than usual to comply with a curfew. Pope Francis offered a blessing to the..
CBS News
Watch Live: Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve MassSubdued scenes were repeated across the world as the festive family gatherings and packed prayers that typically mark the holiday were scaled back or canceled.
CBS News
Lebanon Country in the Middle East
Syria’s air defenses confront an “Israeli aggression” in Masyaf -state TVSyrian air defenses confronted an “Israeli aggression” after midnight on Thursday in the Masyaf area in the Hama countryside, Syrian state TV said, citing a..
WorldNews
Beirut seeks Christmas cheer after gloomy year
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:43Published
Mike Pompeo: Israel and Lebanon are ‘far apart’ on maritime border dealIsrael and Lebanon are “far apart” on coming to an agreement on a maritime border, but the United States remains ready to mediate a deal, Secretary of State..
WorldNews
Beirut residents release lanterns to remember victims of Beirut blast
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
South Sudan Landlocked country in east Africa
Watch: Indian troops gear up for peace mission in South Sudan
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:32Published
Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25
India celebrates Christmas amid pandemic
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:17Published
Celebrity Prisoners' 2020 Christmas Prison Meals RevealedLori Loughlin and Joe Exotic are in for a bittersweet Christmas ... it's their first Xmas in federal prison, but at least they get to feast on fancy fowl. TMZ's..
TMZ.com
AP Top Stories December 25 AHere's the latest for Friday December 25th: US requires COVID test for people flying from Britain; House Republicans reject Trump's COVID aid demand; Wildfire..
USATODAY.com
Christmas in times of coronavirus, from Bethlehem to Rome
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:43Published