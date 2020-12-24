Global  
 

Pope promises to visit Lebanon, South Sudan, as soon as possible

WorldNews Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Pope promises to visit Lebanon, South Sudan, as soon as possiblePope Francis promised in his Christmas messages on Thursday to visit Lebanon and South Sudan as soon as he could. The pope traditionally mentions countries in his Christmas Day message, but he singled out those two nations with Christmas Eve messages because of difficulties each has faced this year. "I am deeply...
Pope Francis Pope Francis 266th pope of the Catholic Church

Pope hols Christmas Mass in near-empty Vatican [Video]

Pope hols Christmas Mass in near-empty Vatican

Pope Francis holds Christmas Mass under coronavirus restrictions. In keepingwith social distancing measures, barely 200 faithful – instead of severalthousand – spaced out in the basilica’s pews and wearing masks, attendedFrancis’ celebration of the Mass.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published
Pope Francis: ‘Every outcast is a child of God’ [Video]

Pope Francis: ‘Every outcast is a child of God’

Pope Francis celebrated a low-key Christmas Eve Mass made sombre by the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday and said people should feel obliged to help the needy because Jesus himself was born a poor outcast.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:43Published

Pope Francis celebrates Mass in near-empty service

 Pope Francis delivered an early Mass Thursday to a small congregation at St Peter's Basilica to comply with Italy's 10 p.m. curfew. (Dec. 24)
 
USATODAY.com

Pope Francis offers blessing at Christmas Eve Mass

 Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Christmas Eve Mass at the Vatican was held earlier than usual to comply with a curfew. Pope Francis offered a blessing to the..
CBS News

Watch Live: Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve Mass

 Subdued scenes were repeated across the world as the festive family gatherings and packed prayers that typically mark the holiday were scaled back or canceled.
CBS News

Lebanon Lebanon Country in the Middle East

Syria’s air defenses confront an “Israeli aggression” in Masyaf -state TV

 Syrian air defenses confronted an “Israeli aggression” after midnight on Thursday in the Masyaf area in the Hama countryside, Syrian state TV said, citing a..
WorldNews
Beirut seeks Christmas cheer after gloomy year [Video]

Beirut seeks Christmas cheer after gloomy year

A charity is bringing Christmas cheer to Beirut, a city hammered by a devastating explosion, rising coronavirus infections and the worst economic crisis since Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war. Soraya Ali reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:43Published

Mike Pompeo: Israel and Lebanon are ‘far apart’ on maritime border deal

 Israel and Lebanon are “far apart” on coming to an agreement on a maritime border, but the United States remains ready to mediate a deal, Secretary of State..
WorldNews
Beirut residents release lanterns to remember victims of Beirut blast [Video]

Beirut residents release lanterns to remember victims of Beirut blast

Lebanese people released lanterns in Beirut's Gemmayzeh neighbourhood during the the lighting of a symbolic Christmas tree.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

South Sudan South Sudan Landlocked country in east Africa

Watch: Indian troops gear up for peace mission in South Sudan [Video]

Watch: Indian troops gear up for peace mission in South Sudan

Another batch of Indian peacekeepers is all set to leave for peace mission in South Sudan."Indian troops are most sought after troops in UN. Reason is our culture teaches Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Taking care of people is one of the most important tasks," says Maj Gen MK Katiyar, Director General SD (Staff Duties).A total of 5,200 peacekeepers will be going to the South Sudan.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:32Published

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

India celebrates Christmas amid pandemic [Video]

India celebrates Christmas amid pandemic

People in different parts of the country celebrated Christmas on December 25 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Locals in Ranchi offered prayers on the occasion at the Gossner Evangelical Lutheran Church to mark the birthday of Jesus Christ. Devotees also gathered at a church in Bhubaneswar and conducted prayers, and were seen practising social distancing amid the pandemic. Similar scenes were witnessed at a church in the national capital where devotees gathered in limited numbers. However, the Sacred Heart Cathedral was closed for visitors in view of COVID-19.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:17Published

Celebrity Prisoners' 2020 Christmas Prison Meals Revealed

 Lori Loughlin and Joe Exotic are in for a bittersweet Christmas ... it's their first Xmas in federal prison, but at least they get to feast on fancy fowl. TMZ's..
TMZ.com

AP Top Stories December 25 A

 Here's the latest for Friday December 25th: US requires COVID test for people flying from Britain; House Republicans reject Trump's COVID aid demand; Wildfire..
USATODAY.com
Christmas in times of coronavirus, from Bethlehem to Rome [Video]

Christmas in times of coronavirus, from Bethlehem to Rome

From Bethlehem to Rome and beyond, coronavirus restrictions dampened Christmas Eve celebrations on Thursday.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:43Published