Chrissy Teigen says she will ‘never’ be pregnant again after baby loss

Thursday, 24 December 2020
Chrissy Teigen says she will 'never' be pregnant again after baby loss 'Every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been,' says model Helen [email protected] 24 December 2020 Chrissy Teigen has said she will "never" be pregnant again following her baby loss in September. The model and cookbook author posted a picture of herself on Instagram in which her pregnancy bump is...
Heartbroken Chrissy Teigen Admits She Will 'Never Be Pregnant Again' After Miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen 'sad she will never be pregnant again'

 The US model lost the baby she was expecting with husband John Legend earlier this year.
Chrissy Teigen reflects on pregnancy loss, calling parts of her journey 'frustrating,' 'sad'

 Chrissy Teigen shared a photo of her body and reflected about her pregnancy journey and the frustrations of her enduring belly bump.
Chrissy Teigen teared up as she recalled a therapy session following the loss of her baby.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:44Published
John Legend is gifted a new bathrobe and a work bag every Christmas by Chrissy Teigen.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:35Published
