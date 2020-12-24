Chrissy Teigen says she will ‘never’ be pregnant again after baby loss

Dinky dachshund will tuck into special raw food festive dinner with his 200,000 Instagram followers



Canine influencer and dachshund Bruno, who is no bigger than a Christmasstocking, will be toasting the 200,000 Instagram followers glued to every wagof his tail on December 25 as he tucks into a special raw food festive dinner.Dinky dachshund Bruno – the apple of owner Lindsay Sanders’ eye – looks sofetching in his Build A Bear and newborn baby outfits that he has even beenwooed to promote dog food and clothing brands.

