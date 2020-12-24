Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

On cusp of Brexit trade deal, EU and UK talks snag on fishing

WorldNews Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
On cusp of Brexit trade deal, EU and UK talks snag on fishingLondon/Brussels: Britain and the European Union were on the cusp of striking a narrow trade deal on Thursday, swerving away from a chaotic finale to a Brexit split that has shaken the 70-year project to forge European unity from the ruins of World War Two. While a last-minute deal would avoid the most acrimonious ending to the Brexit divorce, the United Kingdom is heading for a much more distant relationship with its biggest trade partner than almost anyone expected at the time of the 2016 Brexit vote. Sources in London and Brussels said a deal was close as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a late-night conference call with his senior ministers, and negotiators in Brussels pored over...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Brexit deal done after last-minute fish fight

Brexit deal done after last-minute fish fight 01:04

 The EU and UK have finally agreed a Brexit trade deal, but only after last-minute wrangling over fishing rights. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

New coronavirus strain enters UP, 2-year-old in Meerut found positive

 The kid returned from London with her parents and her sample was sent to Delhi for investigation, which came out to be positive for the new strain.
DNA
Ambulances queue outside London hospital as patient cases in capital higher than first wave [Video]

Ambulances queue outside London hospital as patient cases in capital higher than first wave

Ambulances queue outside the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel. It comes asthe number of Covid-19 patients in hospital in London is now higher thanlevels recorded at the peak of the first wave of the virus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published
London hospitals struggle as Nightingale remains on standby [Video]

London hospitals struggle as Nightingale remains on standby

England's hospitals are struggling to cope with the increase in Covid-19 cases as they take in more patients with the virus than they did in the first-wave earlier this year. Despite the extra pressure, NHS England say the London Nightingale hospital remains on standby, though some equipment has been taken out for use at other London hospitals. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:59Published

Covid-19: London's NHS Nightingale 'on standby'

 NHS England says the facility is available to help the capital's hospitals as Covid-19 cases rise.
BBC News

2020 and me: 'Be grateful for what you've got'

 Vicky tells the BBC how, like many others, her world suddenly changed when London went into lockdown.
BBC News

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Brexit: Boris Johnson urges MPs to back 'historic' trade deal

 Parliament is being recalled on Wednesday to vote on the UK's future relationship with the EU.
BBC News
Brexit trade deal: What does it mean for the average person? [Video]

Brexit trade deal: What does it mean for the average person?

The UK and EU reached a Brexit trade deal less than a week before the deadlinewas up, but what does the agreement mean for the average person? Take a lookhow might the deal could affect you, from holiday plans and business travel,to shopping costs and pets.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:39Published

The Brexit deal calls for DNA profiles to use a 20-year-old email app

 The mammoth, last-minute deal that will govern the United Kingdom and European Union’s trade relations going forward post-Brexit has been finalized in the nick..
The Verge

Landmark post-Brexit trade deal to be signed

 The treaty will be signed by Boris Johnson and EU chiefs on Wednesday as MPs prepare to vote on it.
BBC News

WorldView: South Africa announces new COVID restrictions; Argentina debates abortion rule

 Officials in South Africa announced new coronavirus restrictions as cases surpass 1 million. Argentina's senate debates making abortions legal. Reporters Without..
CBS News

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Will there be UK food import delays after final Brexit deadline? [Video]

Will there be UK food import delays after final Brexit deadline?

The majority of the UK's fruit and vegetables are imported from Europe.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:37Published

City of Brussels City of Brussels Capital of Belgium

EU states unanimously back post-Brexit trade deal

 The post-Brexit trade and security deal has been unanimously backed by EU member states, paving the way for the new arrangements to come into force on January..
WorldNews
Brexit meeting on Christmas Day for Barnier [Video]

Brexit meeting on Christmas Day for Barnier

The EU's chief negotiator on Brexit Michel Barnier led a meeting with ambassadors from 27 EU countries in Brussels on Friday (December 25) to start reviewing the Brexit deal with the UK.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:49Published

Boris Johnson: Britain's great Brexit gambler

 LONDON: is intimately familiar with Brussels. Now he is leading Britain definitively out of the European project, armed with a four-and-a-half years after..
WorldNews
What’s in the Brexit deal and what will change? [Video]

What’s in the Brexit deal and what will change?

The UK and Brussels finally agreed a post-Brexit trade deal after nine monthsof sometimes bitter wrangling, here’s what will happen.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:50Published
Johnson hails Brexit agreement as a 'good deal for the whole of Europe' [Video]

Johnson hails Brexit agreement as a 'good deal for the whole of Europe'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the deal with the European Union will“protect jobs across this country” and has “taken back control of our laws andour destiny”. Mr Johnson said the agreement reached with Brussels was a “gooddeal for the whole of Europe”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:29Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Labour will support 'far from ideal' Brexit trade deal [Video]

Labour will support 'far from ideal' Brexit trade deal

Shadow Business Minister Lucy Powell says Labour will support Boris Johnson's Brexit trade deal when it is put before the House of Commons on Wednesday, despite it being "far from ideal". The Labour MP's comments come amid rumours of a growing rebellion within the party against Keir Starmer's decision to support the deal. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56Published
Jeremy Hunt: Conservative government can grasp now or never moment for social care reform [Video]

Jeremy Hunt: Conservative government can grasp now or never moment for social care reform

Boris Johnson has a 'now or never' opportunity to put in place a long-termplan to fund social care, former health secretary Jeremy Hunt said. The PrimeMinister could use the public support for the sector shown during the pandemicto set out why a new tax may be necessary to fund increasingly expensive carefor an ageing population. Mr Hunt suggested that addressing the issue – as MrJohnson promised when he entered Downing Street – could provide the PrimeMinister with a legacy similar to the establishment of the NHS in theaftermath of the Second World War.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:30Published

Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit plan for Britain remains a puzzle

 London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ended a rocky year on a high note, with a free-trade agreement with the European Union under his belt and mass..
WorldNews

World War II World War II 1939-1945 global war between the Axis and the Allies

How British spy George Blake became a KGB colonel

 The MI-6 operative was one of those double agents of the Cold War era, who worked for the USSR in service of an idea - not money. And neither the breakup of the..
WorldNews

Robert Thacker, 102, Dies; Survived Pearl Harbor to Fly in 3 Wars

 His unarmed bomber was caught in the thick of Japan’s attack. He went on to fly some 80 missions in World War II and to become a record-setting test pilot.
NYTimes.com
How a clash of cultures after World War II transformed Tokyo's Harajuku district [Video]

How a clash of cultures after World War II transformed Tokyo's Harajuku district

Explore Harajuku and the trendy Takeshita Street with its “Kawaii” fashion stores and, away from the hustle and bustle of shopping streets, discover the historic landmarks like the Meiji shrine and the peaceful Yoyogi park.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 05:00Published
Bittersweet Vintage Photographs Shows How U.S. Military Celebrated Christmas During WWII [Video]

Bittersweet Vintage Photographs Shows How U.S. Military Celebrated Christmas During WWII

This bittersweet collection of vintage photographs show how U.S. Military Service men and women found solace in Christmas celebrations at the height of World War Two. Mostly pictured in far-flung locations, the brave members of the Navy, Army, Marine, & Air Force are seen making the best of their situations with turkey meals and the festooning of any available trees with decorations.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

European stocks extend Brexit deal gains [Video]

European stocks extend Brexit deal gains

European stocks extended their year-end rally on Tuesday as a Brexit trade deal, hopes of an expanded U.S. stimulus package and euro zone's marathon COVID-19 vaccination campaign brightened prospects..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:53Published
Brexit trade deal brings stability - Barnier [Video]

Brexit trade deal brings stability - Barnier

European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday the trade deal struck with Britain was a relief and provided stability for people and companies.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:58Published
EU ambassadors approve EU-UK trade deal [Video]

EU ambassadors approve EU-UK trade deal

EU ambassadors have unanimously approved the provisional application of theEU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, a spokesman for the German EU Councilpresidency has said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

A Pakistan Apology Could Heal Bangladesh’s War Wounds – OpEd

 By Rock Ronald Rozario Dec. 16 is Victory Day in Bangladesh. On this day in 1971, some 93,000 Pakistani soldiers settled for an unconditional surrender to...
Eurasia Review

No Exit: The Illusion Of Leaving Afghanistan – OpEd

No Exit: The Illusion Of Leaving Afghanistan – OpEd By Dominic Tierney* (FPRI) -- For the youngest U.S. soldiers, America is about apple pie, Abe Lincoln, and Afghanistan. They have never known a United States...
Eurasia Review

China Takes Page From US Cold War Playbook – Analysis

China Takes Page From US Cold War Playbook – Analysis By William H Overholt* The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a branding exercise for China and its leader and a make-work project for state enterprises. It is...
Eurasia Review