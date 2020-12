You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Riviera Beach business owner unveils 'Black Lives Matter' mural



The owner of Tiger Food Market, Khalid Hamid, unveiled a "Black Lives Matter" mural in the parking lot. The mural was the first at a Black-owned business in the city. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:32 Published 2 days ago Sports Figures Who Made the World a Better Place in 2020



Sports Figures Who Made the World a Better Place in 2020. Sports figures used their platforms for good more than ever in 2020. Here are a few who strived to make a difference. LeBron James, James.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:28 Published 3 days ago More Heads Roll At City Hall Amid Fallout Over Anjanette Young Raid



There are now three members of the legal team who are gone as a result of the CBS 2 Investigators exposing the video of the botched raid in which Anjanette Young was handcuffed naked, and the city's.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 03:22 Published 3 days ago

Related news from verified sources Vicar Of Dibley hit by complaints after Black Lives Matter scenes Dawn French and BBC have defended Reverend Geraldine Granger taking the knee in support of Black Lives Matter

Tamworth Herald 4 hours ago