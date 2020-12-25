Global  
 

'It's going to be a long road': His father developed the polio vaccine. This is what he thinks about COVID-19.

USATODAY.com Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
'It's going to be a long road': His father developed the polio vaccine. This is what he thinks about COVID-19.Dr. Peter Salk was one of the first children to receive his father's vaccine in 1953. Here's what he thinks could happen with the COVID-19 vaccines.
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: His father helped wipe out polio and thinks beating COVID-19 will be just as difficult

His father helped wipe out polio and thinks beating COVID-19 will be just as difficult 01:20

 Dr. Peter Salk was one of the first children to receive his father's vaccine in 1953. Here's what he thinks could happen with the COVID-19 vaccines.

