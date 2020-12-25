'It's going to be a long road': His father developed the polio vaccine. This is what he thinks about COVID-19.
Dr. Peter Salk was one of the first children to receive his father's vaccine in 1953. Here's what he thinks could happen with the COVID-19 vaccines.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jonas Salk Inventor of polio vaccine
What the COVID-19 vaccine owes to Dr. Jonas Salk and the end of 'polio season'As the coronavirus vaccine goes into the arms of Americans, it's worth pausing to consider the trailblazing polio vaccine trial that made it possible.
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Europe starts coronavirus vaccine rollout
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:52Published
United Passenger Who Gave COVID Man CPR Finally NotifiedIt took 10 days -- TEN DAYS -- but finally, the United Airlines passenger who hovered over a dying, COVID-infected man for 45 minutes administering CPR has been..
TMZ.com
Around 150 Army personnel test positive for Covid-19Around 150 Army personnel who arrived in the national capital from various locations in the last few weeks to participate in the Republic Day and Army Day..
IndiaTimes
Police Families Welfare Society President inaugurates Skill Centre in Delhi
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources