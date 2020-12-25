Global  
 

In Christmas message, Pope Francis urges countries to share COVID-19 vaccines

CBC.ca Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Pope Francis in his Christmas message on Friday said political and business leaders must not allow market forces and patent laws to take priority over making COVID-19 vaccines available to all, condemning nationalism and "the virus of radical individualism."
