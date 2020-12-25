Global  
 

Explosion in downtown Nashville damages buildings Christmas morning, injuries unknown

USATODAY.com Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
An explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning damaged buildings in the area of Second and Commerce and was felt miles away.
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: RAW: Nashville downtown explosion Christmas morning

RAW: Nashville downtown explosion Christmas morning 01:11

 Raw video of damage after an explosion in Downtown Nashville Christmas morning

Nashville, Tennessee Nashville, Tennessee State capital and consolidated city-county in Tennessee, United States

Police investigating explosion in downtown Nashville

 The cause of the blast is under investigation, but police said it was "linked to a vehicle."
CBS News

On This Day: 23 December 2018

 In 2018, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth married at their home in Nashville, Tennessee. Eight months later, Hemsworth filed for divorce. (Dec. 23)
 
USATODAY.com

