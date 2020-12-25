Explosion in downtown Nashville damages buildings Christmas morning, injuries unknown
Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
An explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning damaged buildings in the area of Second and Commerce and was felt miles away.
Nashville, Tennessee State capital and consolidated city-county in Tennessee, United States
Police investigating explosion in downtown NashvilleThe cause of the blast is under investigation, but police said it was "linked to a vehicle."
CBS News
On This Day: 23 December 2018In 2018, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth married at their home in Nashville, Tennessee. Eight months later, Hemsworth filed for divorce. (Dec. 23)
USATODAY.com
