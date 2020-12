You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Police: Nashville Explosion Believed To Be An "Intentional Act" Watch VideoPolice and fire crews are responding to a large explosion in the heart of the city. The Nashville Police Department said the explosion was "an...

Newsy 2 hours ago



Nashville Explosion May Have Been 'Intentional' Police Say Metro Nashville Police Department says authorities believe an explosion that rocked the downtown Nashville area early on Christmas Day was a deliberate act

VOA News 2 hours ago



'Like a bomb went off': Explosion in Nashville that damaged 20 buildings, injured 3 people an 'intentional act' An explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning damaged at least 20 buildings and left three people hospitalized with injuries, police said.

Delawareonline 30 minutes ago