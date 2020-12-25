Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Explosion in downtown Nashville may have been 'intentional act,' police say

CBC.ca Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Authorities believe an explosion that rocked the downtown Nashville area early on Christmas Day was a deliberate act, according to Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: Metro police say vehicle explosion downtown Nashville was 'intentional'

Metro police say vehicle explosion downtown Nashville was 'intentional' 02:16

 The explosion is under investigation by Metro police and federal authorities.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Police official: Nashville explosion seems intentional [Video]

Police official: Nashville explosion seems intentional

Officials provide an update after an explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:35Published
Metro police deliver Christmas baskets to Nashville families [Video]

Metro police deliver Christmas baskets to Nashville families

Hundreds of families will be receiving a basket of cheer from Metro Nashville Police officers on Christmas Eve.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:39Published
Metro police officer injured in crash on 2nd Avenue [Video]

Metro police officer injured in crash on 2nd Avenue

A Metro Nashville police officer was injured Tuesday morning in a crash near downtown Nashville.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Explosion rocks Nashville in what police suspect was an 'intentional' act

 A huge explosion that rocked the downtown Nashville area early on Christmas Day was believed to be a deliberate act, police say.
The Age

Nashville Explosion May Have Been 'Intentional' Police Say

 Metro Nashville Police Department says authorities believe an explosion that rocked the downtown Nashville area early on Christmas Day was a deliberate act
VOA News

News24.com | Vehicle explodes in downtown Nashville, 3 people injured

 A vehicle has exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning in what police described as an "intentional act".
News24