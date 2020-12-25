UK: Queen praises people's courage amid coronavirus pandemic

Friday, 25 December 2020 () Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has made the challenges of a year marked by the pandemic the focus of her yearly Christmas Day speech. While praising the solidarity shown, she said some people just want a hug.
It might not be a year you want to remember, but 2020 is one you likely won’t forget. The past 12 months were marked by political turmoil, demands for racial justice, devastating natural disasters and a deadly global pandemic. CNN asked people around the world how much this year challenged and...
A local artist says he's noticed an increase in people wanting to connect with art amid the pandemic. Convergence, his latest exhibition, is about that human connection with nature and is relevant now..
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 03:23Published
The Astrology business has been booming during the coronavirus pandemic.
Business Insider reports the industry was already on the rise.
With daily life so altered and unclear, more people are turning..
People across the world are gearing up to celebrate Christmas amid the coronavirus pandemic. The markets in Hyderabad are all decked up to welcome Christmas. People were seen making purchases ahead of..