UK: Queen praises people's courage amid coronavirus pandemic

Deutsche Welle Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has made the challenges of a year marked by the pandemic the focus of her yearly Christmas Day speech. While praising the solidarity shown, she said some people just want a hug.
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: We asked people around the world to reflect on 2020. Here's what you told us

We asked people around the world to reflect on 2020. Here's what you told us 04:11

 It might not be a year you want to remember, but 2020 is one you likely won’t forget. The past 12 months were marked by political turmoil, demands for racial justice, devastating natural disasters and a deadly global pandemic. CNN asked people around the world how much this year challenged and...

