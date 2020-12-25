In Christmas message curbed by COVID-19, Pope calls on nations to share vaccines Friday, 25 December 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Pope Francis also appeared to criticise people who have refused to wear masks because it violates their freedom, an attitude that has become widespread in nations such as the US. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Pope Francis urges nations to share COVID vaccine in Christmas message The Pope has used his Christmas message to urge countries to share COVID-19 vaccines, saying nationalism should not be a factor in granting access to the new...

Sky News 10 hours ago





