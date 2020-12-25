Global  
 

In Christmas message curbed by COVID-19, Pope calls on nations to share vaccines

The Age Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Pope Francis also appeared to criticise people who have refused to wear masks because it violates their freedom, an attitude that has become widespread in nations such as the US.
