Christmas Day's lump of coal for the East: Flooding threats, frigid temps, wicked winds
After a mild Christmas Eve across much of the East, Christmas Day dawned like a tooth-baring Grinch: flooding threats, winds and plummeting temps.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25
Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers Christmas message
Credit: ODN Duration: 03:25Published
Extra 800 troops sent to help clear Kent lorry backlog
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Queen Elizabeth delivers reassuring Christmas message"Remarkably, a year that has necessarily kept people apart has, in many ways, brought us closer," the queen said.
CBS News
East One of the four cardinal directions
East and West Cowick flooding: Fears as canal bank burstsEmergency services are in East and West Cowick which were badly hit by flooding in February.
BBC News
Glasgow and 10 other areas to exit Level 4 restrictions
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:41Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources