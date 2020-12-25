Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Christmas Day's lump of coal for the East: Flooding threats, frigid temps, wicked winds

USATODAY.com Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
After a mild Christmas Eve across much of the East, Christmas Day dawned like a tooth-baring Grinch: flooding threats, winds and plummeting temps.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: This Day in History: The First World War Christmas Truce (Dec. 25)

This Day in History: The First World War Christmas Truce (Dec. 25) 00:50

 This Day in History:, The First World War Christmas Truce. December 25, 1914. The Christmas Truce of 1914 came only five months after the outbreak of war in Europe. It was one of the last examples of the outdated notion of chivalry between enemies in warfare. Just after dawn on Christmas...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers Christmas message [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers Christmas message

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a Christmas message highlighting the importance of the Brexit deal which was made on Christmas eve. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:25Published
Extra 800 troops sent to help clear Kent lorry backlog [Video]

Extra 800 troops sent to help clear Kent lorry backlog

A further 800 military personnel have been sent to Kent to help thousands oflorry drivers waiting to cross into France on Christmas Day. Some 1,100 troopshave been deployed as part of the operation at the English Channel borderafter French Covid-19 restrictions caused severe disruption at the Port ofDover.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Queen Elizabeth delivers reassuring Christmas message

 "Remarkably, a year that has necessarily kept people apart has, in many ways, brought us closer," the queen said.
CBS News

East East One of the four cardinal directions

East and West Cowick flooding: Fears as canal bank bursts

 Emergency services are in East and West Cowick which were badly hit by flooding in February.
BBC News
Glasgow and 10 other areas to exit Level 4 restrictions [Video]

Glasgow and 10 other areas to exit Level 4 restrictions

Nicola Sturgeon has announced that the City of Glasgow, Renfrewshire and East Renfrewshire, East and West Dunbartonshire, North and South Lanarkshire, East and South Ayrshire, Stirling and West Lothian will all exit Level 4 restrictions on Friday. The First Minister of Scotland gave the welcome update while addressing the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:41Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sunny, cold Christmas Day [Video]

Sunny, cold Christmas Day

Sunny, cold Christmas Day

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:29Published
Hazardous weather could impact your Christmas [Video]

Hazardous weather could impact your Christmas

Heavy rain, snow, gusty winds, and frigid temperatures are all in the forecast today. Meteorologist Chad Myers has the Christmas Day forecast.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:33Published
New York Weather: Friday Morning 12/25 CBS2 Christmas Day Forecast [Video]

New York Weather: Friday Morning 12/25 CBS2 Christmas Day Forecast

CBS2's Elise Finch has a look at the Christmas Day forecast.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Christmas Day's lump of coal for the East: Flooding threats, frigid temps, wicked winds

 After a mild Christmas Eve across much of the East, Christmas Day dawned like a tooth-baring Grinch: flooding threats, winds and plummeting temps.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Washington PostBBC Local News

East and West Cowick flooding: Helicopter drop to plug breach

 BBC Local News: Humberside -- It is hoped the bags of sand and stone will stop further flooding in East and West Cowick.
BBC Local News Also reported by •BBC News

Flooding and travel concern amid Wales weather warning

 BBC Local News: South East Wales -- Rain could cause flooding and affect travel across parts of Wales, the Met Office warns.
BBC Local News