Man City pair Walker & Jesus test positive for Covid-19

BBC News Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker - along with two members of staff - test positive for Covid-19.
Chelsea to shed seven to fund Haaland bid - Gossip

 Chelsea and Man City to battle for Erling Braut Haaland, Liverpool move for Real Madrid defender, Antonio Rudiger heading to PSG, plus more.
BBC News

Tottenham into League Cup semis with win at Stoke

 Jose Mourinho is two wins away from leading Tottenham to its first major trophy since 2008. Gareth Bale, Ben Davies and Harry Kane scored for Mourinho’s team..
WorldNews
Mikel Arteta: City loss 'another painful moment' [Video]

Mikel Arteta: City loss 'another painful moment'

Mikel Arteta described Arsenal's 4-1 defeat to Manchester City as "painful".The Gunners were outclassed in the heavy loss, leaving them without a win in adomestic game since November 1. Arteta said the result was "a really painfulmoment again".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published
Guardiola: Mikel Arteta 'an incredible manager' [Video]

Guardiola: Mikel Arteta 'an incredible manager'

Pep Guardiola hailed Mikel Arteta as an "incredible manager" followingManchester City's 4-1 win over Arsenal. The Gunners were outclassed byGuardiola’s Manchester City, who reached the Carabao Cup semi-finals with thecomfortable win at the Emirates Stadium. Arteta has not seen his side win adomestic game since November 1.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Britain sends more troops to Dover to clear lorry queues [Video]

Britain sends more troops to Dover to clear lorry queues

Britain deployed additional military personnel to the port of Dover on Friday to help clear the queues of lorries following the resumption of cross-channel travel for drivers who test negative for COVID-19. Mia Womersley reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:56Published
COVID-19: Christmas Masses held in open-air or in a basketball arena [Video]

COVID-19: Christmas Masses held in open-air or in a basketball arena

At St. Mary's church in Berlin, several services are offered so that everyone can gather in safety for Christmas mass amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
The Queen’s Christmas Day Broadcast 2020 [Video]

The Queen’s Christmas Day Broadcast 2020

The Queen delivered her annual Christmas Day message where she stated that even though this year has ‘necessarily’ kept people apart, it has ‘in many ways brought us closer.’ Her Majesty also thanked young people for the part they have played in combatting Covid-19. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 07:19Published

Moderna Vaccine Side Effects, Swelling in Patients with Cosmetic Facial Fillers

 One of the COVID vaccines is just swell for folks who dabble in face fillers ... but this is the bad kind of swell. Turns out some people who got cosmetic facial..
TMZ.com

