No injuries reported after large explosion heard at Hamilton steel factory

CBC.ca Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
A large explosion at a steel factory in Hamilton was reported by Hamilton police Friday morning. Large clouds of brown smoke were seen coming from Hamilton's waterfront industrial zone.
