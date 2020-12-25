Global  
 

US: Vehicle explosion in Nashville an 'intentional act'

Deutsche Welle Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
The city of Nashville was rocked by the large explosion of a parked motor home, which police say was intentional. A recording blared out of the RV is said to have warned authorities of the bomb.
 [NFA] A parked motor home exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning in what police described as an "intentional act," and fire officials reported taking three people to hospital but none were critically injured. This report produced by Gavino Garay.

