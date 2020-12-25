US: Vehicle explosion in Nashville an 'intentional act'
Friday, 25 December 2020 () The city of Nashville was rocked by the large explosion of a parked motor home, which police say was intentional. A recording blared out of the RV is said to have warned authorities of the bomb.
